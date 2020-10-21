The HUB expresses concerns over health and incoming months

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several health officials have voiced their concerns about illnesses rising this Fall and Winter season, including Jonesboro’s Director of Health, Dr. Shane Speights.
Those concerns also have Kimberly Chase, Director of the HUB Homeless Resource Center worried.
She says many of their resources have pulled back or have completely stopped because of COVID-19 and now the center has only been able to serve hot meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Chase says with cooling centers being canceled over the summer. She’s concerned about where many will go to warm up from the elements.
“We have homeless people with no shelter, nowhere to go to come in out of the weather. So, I am very concerned on how we are going to get them through the winter months, not only because of the weather, but now we have a pandemic, plus flu season," Chase said.
She says they have been able to stock up after receiving some grants and donations, but, they could always use more.
They do have a wish list if you would like to help.
Chase says there will also be a health fair on October 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be health screenings, free hygiene bags, flu shots and even testing for COVID-19.
You have to register to participate. Tickets can be picked up at the HUB office, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the week of the 19th and just Tuesday, October 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.