Jonesboro City Council covers capital investments and private permits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Jonesboro’s Chief of Staff Mike Downing presented a few capital investment options and ways to finance them.
The purpose focused on several “needy” projects like redevelopment, quality of life and safety.
As far as funding those projects, he presented options into public/private partnerships, going into the cash reserve, loans and even bonds.
He says tonight’s presentation was more about educating and exploring how much and how fast things could go.
To view his presentation, click here.
Two private permits ordinances have been moved to the next readings.
Lazarri’s Italian Oven in Jonesboro wants to serve alcohol and Wednesday, city leaders pushed that permit for a second reading.
The family-owned business has been serving patrons for 24 years. Three men started it and ran the business successfully. Two brothers were split on serving alcohol, overtime the business was passed down to other relatives.
And now the restaurant wants to serve wine and beer with their food
Also, Native Brew Works on South Gee Street advanced for a third reading.
If you’re familiar with the area, the brewery would be north of Gee Street Kitchen and across the street from the tobacco store.
Region 8 hasn’t heard much from the business except that they took a break from social media last month to focus on opening up.
