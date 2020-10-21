Late-night mob at Waffle House leads to 3 arrests

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested three people following a late-night mob at Waffle House.
Newly released dash and bodycam footage show officers responding to a report of a large crowd at the Phillips Drive restaurant on the night of Saturday, Oct. 10.
According to one officer’s account, as many as “several hundred people” surrounded the restaurant, flooding the parking lots of nearby businesses and backing up traffic. He also reported an “overwhelming smell of alcohol and marijuana.”
Officers warned those gathered that if they did not leave, tow trucks would haul their vehicles away.
As the crowd slowly dispersed, Officer Dalynn Johnson stated in his initial incident report hearing what sounded like “several people yelling at each other.”
As Johnson approached, he reported seeing 26-year-old Freeman Dosty, Jr. of Forrest City attempting to force 26-year-old Akisa Blunt, also of Forrest City, into a vehicle.
As he approached the couple, Johnson said 34-year-old Karlotta Shoniece Rasberry of Forrest City stepped up and “started being verbally combative.”
When Dosty tried to walk away, Johnson reportedly grabbed him by the arm and pulled him away from the crowd.
According to the report, Rasberry then hit Johnson’s upper body and lower left arm in an attempt to break his grip on Dosty.
Johnson managed to move Dosty away from the crowd and, with the help of another officer, placed him in handcuffs.
After transporting Dosty and the two women to the Craighead County Detention Center, Johnson said Blunt told him Dosty was not trying to kidnap her. Instead, she said they were both “simply intoxicated and getting ready to leave.”
“[Blunt] stated she was acting out, arguing with another female, and [Dosty] wanted them to leave before something happened,” Johnson stated.
All three were cited with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Dosty was also cited with resisting arrest.
In addition to the public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges, Rasberry was cited for obstruction of governmental operations. She was also charged with second-degree battery injuring an officer, a felony.
On Monday, Oct. 12, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with second-degree battery and set her bond at $15,000 cash/surety. She is scheduled to appear in circuit court for arraignment on Nov. 24.
