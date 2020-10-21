Lawrence County family details voting complication with newly registered voter

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Erin Hicks recently registered to vote on her 18th birthday in July. When it came time to go to the polls, she was told that she couldn’t vote.
“They told me that I had not registered and it hadn’t made it to the office,” Erin said.
But, according to her family, Hicks had registered at the DMV at the courthouse. The courthouse said the paperwork hadn’t been processed.
“They said it’s a persistent problem," Chris Hicks, Erin’s dad, added. "[It’s] not just here in Lawrence County but within the state and it has been for years.”
To the Hicks family, voting is a civic duty and they were unable to practice that earlier this week.
“I was really disappointed," Erin said. "It’s pretty important in my family to vote anytime you can because it’s important to our community.”
As it turns out, Erin isn’t the only one who hasn’t been able to vote. Tina Stowers, the Lawrence County Clerk, says she has seen more of these cases.
“We have seen several of these problems," Stowers said. "Mostly that someone registered at some entity other than us.”
She adds that if you’ve registered at different places, including the health department, Human Services, or the revenue department, you might run into this problem.
“DMVs are done electronically," Stowers said. "So we don’t know what goes through and what doesn’t. It’s not a piece of paper that the revenue office actually walks down to our office, it’s done electronically so, sometimes, there’s a glitch.”
Stowers adds that this is one of the best turnouts she’s seen with early voting, with over 1,000 people turning out to vote over the past few days. But, she says with the high turnout, glitches can happen occasionally.
She adds that it’s important for you to make sure you know you’re registered.
“If you think you’ve registered through DMV and you’re not sure and you didn’t get a card in the mail already, call the office and make sure so that we can do some checking on it," Stowers said. "We’ll be glad to check on it for you through the state.”
When it comes to the situation with the Clark family, both sides are expected to meet soon and Erin will be able to vote.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.