$5M in CARES Act funding to be divided among Missouri’s 6 regional food banks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to be divided among Missouri’s six regional food banks to help citizens who continue to rely on food assistance.
The food banks serve the needs of more than 1,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and other meal sites across the state.
The $5 million will be distributed as follows:
- Harvesters Community Food Network- $990,413
- Ozarks Food Harvest- $925,073
- Second Harvest Community Food Bank- $359,288
- Southeast Missouri Food Bank- $504,818
- St. Louis Area Foodbank- $1,462,145
- The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri- $708,263
Feeding Missouri- $50,000
“The pandemic’s impact on Missouri’s food banks has been profound,” said Feeding Missouri Executive Director Scott Baker. “Food is more expensive and harder to acquire, more people need it, and fewer people are available to help distribute it. These additional funds will help us keep up with higher demand and ensure food is available for struggling Missouri families. We are very grateful to Governor Parson and the state of Missouri for recognizing the need and partnering with us to help address the problem.”
The Missouri Services Navigator has information on food pantries and over 2,800 programs and services available in the state.
