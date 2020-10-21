Mayor reflects on tornado 1 year later

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - One year ago, on Oct. 21st, an EF-1 tornado touched down at approximately 6:00 a.m. in Tyronza.
According to the mayor, the tornado had lasted only a few minutes, impacting mainly the south side of town.
He says that there was not enough time to warn people and get them to the shelter.
“There was no warning, we didn’t even get to turn the sirens on. It just appeared and came through Tyronza and it was pretty devastating to us,” said Mayor Charles Glover.
The gas station, the elementary school, along with a few houses, were the only buildings that sustained a significant amount of damage.
After the tornado passed through, help immediately came in.
Poinsett County officials, ArDOT, and police officers from surrounding areas assisted in the clean-up.
Mayor Glover says he feels blessed after finding out no one was hurt or killed.
“We feel fortunate,” the mayor said, “A year later, we still don’t have our convenience store, and that’s a problem. We’d like to have it up and going, it’s not up yet. But, when we look at the damage we had and when we look at the tornado damage Jonesboro had, we are so thankful for our close call.”
The mayor added that people in the community have become more aware of when a storm is coming.
