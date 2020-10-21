Mobile command center to help enhance emergency response in area county

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Emergency Services is working to better respond to 911 calls by adding a mobile command center.
The mobile center will mimic the in-house dispatch center. It will be utilized to take the strain off the main dispatch center in larger-scale incidents.
Emergency Services Director Michael McCammon said it will be dispatch on wheels.
“If we sit and wait for something to happen, and then figure out what we need, we’re not helping our people. Where yes, a lot of this stuff comes at a cost, and we hope and pray we don’t have to use a lot of it, we have it if we need it,” he said.
The mobile center became operational earlier this year with radios. McCammon said they plan to take the mobile center’s improvements further.
They plan to add 911 calling capabilities, dispatch traffic radio, and workstations for the dispatchers.
He said it can be used for large events or natural disasters. He added that it would’ve been a big help when the Jonesboro tornado hit if it had been ready.
The mobile center will remain located near the Emergency Services building.
McCammon explained this is to keep the mobile center hooked up to main servers. This will keep the computers and technology up-to-date.
If the Emergency Services building and the mobile command center were to both be damaged by a natural disaster, McCammon said the building is designed to survive.
The in-house dispatch center and the equipment room are designed to withstand 350 miles-per-hour winds. All technology is underground, and the radio tower has a backup system, if damaged.
“This [mobile] center is not technically designed to take the place of the 911 Center, if we should take a direct tornado hit,” he said. “Yes, it would be an asset, but we have other contingencies in place should that ever happen.”
McCammon said the mobile center trailer was purchased with grant money. The updates wanted will be placed on the 2021 budget.
He budgeted these improvements for $30,000. He added this budget has not been approved yet.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.