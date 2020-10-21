District tournaments continued in high school volleyball.
Hoxie moved to 15-0 on the season with a straight set (25-16, 25-9, 25-13) victory over rival Walnut Ridge. The Lady Mustangs advance to the 3A Northeast finals, they’ll host Piggott on Thursday.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/21/20)
3A Northeast Semifinals: Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 0 (Lady Mustangs 15-0)
4A Northeast Semifinals: Valley View 3, Wynne 0 (Lady Blazers 21-0)
4A Northeast Semifinals: Brookland 3, Westside 0 (Lady Bearcats 17-3)
3A Northeast Semifinals: Piggott 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0 (Lady Mohawks on 5 match winning streak)
