NEA’s cross country elite compete at Blazer Kid Spot Invitational

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The top cross country teams & runners in the area competed Tuesday at the Blazer Kid Spot Invitational.
Boys (Complete Results Here)
Two-time All-State standout Connor Jackson torched the field at Joe Mack Campbell Park. The Manila Lion won the Boys race by 40 seconds. Jonesboro’s Keagan Pointer was 2nd, Brandon Grant of Batesville 3rd individually. The Hurricane won the invitational boys team crown over host Valley View and Batesville.
Girls (Complete Results Here)
JHS senior Mary Beth Bailey has several college offers. The 2019 All-State won the Girls race by 11 seconds. Valley View takes the girls team crown, JHS was 2nd, Izard County 3rd. Lady Blazers Reese McMillan and Kendal Minton were 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Conference meets are scheduled for October 27th. The 5A East will be held at Crowley’s Ridge College, the 4A-3 is at Joe Mack.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.