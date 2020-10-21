Razorback head coach Sam Pittman appears on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Razorback football is getting even more national attention.
Head coach Sam Pittman was on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Tuesday night. Pittman has had quite the lengthy coaching resume from high school to SEC ball. SVP asked Pittman if Arkansas is truly home.
“This statement is probably going to cost me a little bit of money one of these days, but this is it for me. I’m not interested in any other program. Arkansas is truly the greatest program in America to me. I grew up 75 miles from here. I have a lake home on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs. My wife is from Pittsburg, Kansas. We’re home, and this is where we want to be. This will be my last job.”
2-2 Arkansas is on a bye week. The Razorbacks will travel to #7 Texas A&M on October 31st. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on the SEC Network.
