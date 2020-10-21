Trumann mayor: Role of local leaders is to inform public about mandates and recommendations, not enforce them

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Governor Hutchinson said that Northeast Arkansas led the state in new COVID-19 cases, which is the first time that has happened, despite the region having the highest growth rate for the last few weeks.
The governor wanted to know what action has local leaders taken in efforts to bring those numbers down.
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen says that the local leaders' role in this pandemic has been to inform the public about mandates and recommendations, not enforce them.
“We see our role in this as being mediators and people who give out information and who try to model the behavior that we think is best and that’s the position that we’re taking because I feel like we have adults who are capable of understanding the risks and making decisions," said the mayor.
Mayor Lewallen says that local leaders are responsible for keeping up with the number of cases and deaths within the city and the county, as well as set an example for the public by following guidelines.
“I haven’t seen that it’s anything different than what we’ve already been doing," she said.
With Halloween coming up, the mayor says that there have been people calling about what is the safest way to celebrate.
She recommends to them that they should participate in low-risk activities, such as virtual costume parties, and avoid going door-to-door and ringing doorbells.
“The department of health has listed some low-risk activities versus moderate risk and high risk. We’re asking people to strictly avoid the moderate and high-risk activities,” Mayor Lewallen said.
