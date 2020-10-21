Silver Alert issued for West Memphis woman

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Memphis woman.
According to the alert, law enforcement are looking for Rosie Perry, 73, of West Memphis.
Perry was last seen Oct. 21 and is 4′11″.
She weighs 110 pounds and has short, gray hair with brown eyes. Police say she was last seen in the 500 block of South Avalon Avenue in West Memphis and may be possibly walking with a cane.
Perry was wearing a baby blue shirt and pants, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.
