Victim of fiery crash identified

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified a man killed in a fiery crash.
The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, on U.S. Highway 67 at the 111-mile marker in Lawrence County, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary.
Carter K. Blanton, 19, of Huntington, Texas, was northbound when he lost control of his 2003 Chevrolet.
The vehicle ran off the road and overturned before catching on fire.
Blanton’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for positive identification.
