Wynne Police Department going the extra mile to keep businesses safe

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne Police are going the extra mile to ensure that businesses are safe. They’re placing “building check” cards on buildings to let employees know that the building has been checked and secure.
They make sure doors are locked, then they check windows. They also walk through the area to make sure everything looks right.
If everything checks out, they stick a card in the door, ensuring the business there’s been no break-ins at the designated time.
Mocha Joe Coffee owner Rhonda Baugh received a card Tuesday. She says it gives her extra peace of mind.
“It made me feel really good to know that they’re keeping my business safe for me, that they patrol 24/7. You know, you worry about it when you’re a new business owner, getting broken into and all your stuff getting stolen, or you come into a big mess. But it really made me feel good and gave me a sense of security,” said Baugh.
When things slow down at night, instead of taking a break, officers on patrol do community checks, especially around the holiday season, when they see more robberies.
Detective Daniel Getchell says it lets criminals know they are watching.
“It makes those businesses feel safe. It lets them know we are checking. And it gives a little bit of publicity; it lets the bad guys know who might be breaking into that building know, hey, this cop might come through. He or she might find out what I’m doing. It prevents a little bit of that, which is also good,” said Getchell.
Getchell says Wynne is a tight-knit community, and they try to watch out for each other. He says that’s what the police are here for- to serve and protect you.
“We’re letting the community know that we’re not just here to arrest you, we’re not just here to write you a ticket, we’re not just here to help you on your worst possible day you could have. We’re here all the time,” said Getchell.
