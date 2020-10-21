'You are now dead to me’: Kirstie Alley praised, criticized after saying she will vote for Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Actress Kirstie Alley says she will be casting her vote for President Trump in the November election.
She said she is doing this because “he’s NOT a politician” while also revealing that she voted for him in 2016 as well.
“He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it,” the Cheers star tweeted.
After the revelation, Alley was both praised and scrutinized. Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin happily responded to the news, saying, “Cheers @kirstiealley - stay strong!”
Actress Marina Sirtis had a different take, simply replying, “You are now dead to me.” She would also write, “Hey Kirstie, next time your electricity goes out I suggest you call a plumber because that is your demented reasoning. #BatS***Crazy.”
Alley would soon trend across social media because of her stance. She would also sound off on the criticism she would receive, stating, “Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway.”
She added that she is not allowed to have a viewpoint “without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.”
