Animal abandonment puts burden on shelter, animals as well
By Miranda Reynolds | October 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 7:18 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As people dump animals in Craighead County and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society wants it to stop, they are working with police to charge people for leaving animals at their doorsteps.

The dumping isn’t a new problem at NEAHS. It happens every month and they’re increasing their security to prevent it from continuing.

If you’re caught dropping off an animal, you could face misdemeanor charges or aggravated cruelty.

One of the biggest concerns they have is the unknowns that come with a new animal.

Unclear health conditions or history can pose a threat to the other animals already looking for a forever home.

They’ve had this issue before when they took in an abandoned animal. Executive Director Hillary Starnes said sometimes this leads to death.

Illnesses such as parvo, kennel cough, ringworm, or upper respiratory issues can cause animals to be euthanized.

“That could spread like wildfire through here and cause us to make some decisions we don’t want to,” she said.

This forces NEAHS to go to extreme measures to keep their animals safe.

“If we got a description of their vehicle and their license plate, and we knew we could capture them, then we would definitely turn it over to law enforcement,” she said. “We’re going to adjust our cameras so we can get more information on people.”

This is the reality of shelter life... We receive an average of 25 calls a day wondering if we have room to take in a stray or owner surrendered animal. We try to explain we are at capacity all the time and ever so often we have room. Yes we are having a good adoption year but we have also taken in two to the one that is adopted. We don’t euthanize to make room , we simply keep the animal and love them til that one special person comes along. This lady in the video just couldn’t wait til we had room and decided she would put him on our doorstep prior to us opening. She thought this would be a better option then throwing it on a dirt road. This is illegal to abandon an animal but now this animal is loved and has a cozy bed here. We would love to help everyone by taking in all the animals but we do not have the room and it is a major health concern if we have to many animals. If one animal gets sick in this facility , they basically all do cause we do not have an isolation area. This area is overwhelmed with animals and we have to do better at spaying and neutering to stop the overpopulation. Keep supporting all the shelters that are trying to do the right thing but sometimes we have to say no we can’t at this time but please keep checking with us.

Posted by Northeast Arkansas Humane Society on Thursday, October 22, 2020

NEAHS plans to add more security cameras to capture drivers' plates when they dump animals.

Starnes said if you need help with exploring options to avoid animal dumping, they will help you.

She emphasized the importance of spaying and neutering animals to prevent overpopulation.

For more information call (870) 932-5185 or click here.

