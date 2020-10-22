Animal abandonment puts burden on shelter, animals as well

This is the reality of shelter life... We receive an average of 25 calls a day wondering if we have room to take in a stray or owner surrendered animal. We try to explain we are at capacity all the time and ever so often we have room. Yes we are having a good adoption year but we have also taken in two to the one that is adopted. We don’t euthanize to make room , we simply keep the animal and love them til that one special person comes along. This lady in the video just couldn’t wait til we had room and decided she would put him on our doorstep prior to us opening. She thought this would be a better option then throwing it on a dirt road. This is illegal to abandon an animal but now this animal is loved and has a cozy bed here. We would love to help everyone by taking in all the animals but we do not have the room and it is a major health concern if we have to many animals. If one animal gets sick in this facility , they basically all do cause we do not have an isolation area. This area is overwhelmed with animals and we have to do better at spaying and neutering to stop the overpopulation. Keep supporting all the shelters that are trying to do the right thing but sometimes we have to say no we can’t at this time but please keep checking with us.