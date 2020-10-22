Animal abandonment puts burden on shelter, animals as well

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As people dump animals in Craighead County and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society wants it to stop, they are working with police to charge people for leaving animals at their doorsteps.
The dumping isn’t a new problem at NEAHS. It happens every month and they’re increasing their security to prevent it from continuing.
If you’re caught dropping off an animal, you could face misdemeanor charges or aggravated cruelty.
One of the biggest concerns they have is the unknowns that come with a new animal.
Unclear health conditions or history can pose a threat to the other animals already looking for a forever home.
They’ve had this issue before when they took in an abandoned animal. Executive Director Hillary Starnes said sometimes this leads to death.
Illnesses such as parvo, kennel cough, ringworm, or upper respiratory issues can cause animals to be euthanized.
“That could spread like wildfire through here and cause us to make some decisions we don’t want to,” she said.
This forces NEAHS to go to extreme measures to keep their animals safe.
“If we got a description of their vehicle and their license plate, and we knew we could capture them, then we would definitely turn it over to law enforcement,” she said. “We’re going to adjust our cameras so we can get more information on people.”
NEAHS plans to add more security cameras to capture drivers' plates when they dump animals.
Starnes said if you need help with exploring options to avoid animal dumping, they will help you.
She emphasized the importance of spaying and neutering animals to prevent overpopulation.
For more information call (870) 932-5185 or click here.
