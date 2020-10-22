Camfil announces new facility, location after hit by March tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another business hit by the March 28 tornado is making its way back to normal.
Camfil released a statement Wednesday that they plan to build a new facility at the Craighead Technology Park.
Officials with Camfil say the day the tornado hit, no one was in the building. They had recently decided to close on weekends, due to the pandemic.
However, Graeme Bell, the company’s Vice President of Americas, said the tornado took out the heart of the company.
“It took a whole metro-fabrication facility at the rear of this site on Airport Road and that basically affected our site completely," Bell said.
He says within a week, the company found a way to continue to serve its customers by moving to a temporary location in Trumann.
And now he says after being in the community for over 20 years, they are ready to rebuild and continue to commit to developing the area.
“We wanted to ensure that we kept the business going, kept everyone employed, and took it as a reset button in a time to start growing again, but stay in Jonesboro. Jonesboro is the key to this business. Camfil has been here for well over 20 years. We have a skilled workforce that we want to retain. So, we decided that we would stay within the city but build better, build bigger and build new," Bell said.
The new location will house the entire company from office space, a new factory, warehousing and more.
As of now, the plan is to have the new facility done in the spring of 2022.
