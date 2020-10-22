City of Trumann adding new tornado sirens thanks to grant

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann will be adding two new tornado sirens to help improve safety overall around town.
The work will be done, thanks to a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture that the city is matching $40,000.
A new siren will go at either Betty Street park or the Ozark Park on the east side of town.
The other will go on the west side of town by the sports complex.
The new sirens will make six sirens total for the city, covering areas that don’t hear the existing ones very well.
Mayor Barbara Lewallen said making sure everyone can hear possible tornado warnings is crucial in keeping the community safe.
“We sit in an area that experiences tornadoes and pretty frequently depending on our weather cycles," said Lewallen. "But, through the season, it’s really critical to have that warning.”
Lewallen said if installing the new sirens does not take the full amount of money from the grant, the rest will be used for updates or improvements on existing sirens.
The sirens have already been purchased, and the city hopes they will be installed soon.
