Craighead County third in the state as Arkansas reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County once again cracked the top three for new COVID-19 cases, as state health officials said Thursday that Arkansas saw over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state currently has 102,798 total cases, with 96,292 of those cases being confirmed.
The state reported 8,730 total active cases, up 210 from Wednesday’s numbers. State officials also said there were 1,772 total deaths.
For Thursday, the top five counties with reporting the most cases were:
- Pulaski: 115 new cases
- Benton: 93 new cases
- Craighead: 70 new cases
- Washington: 50 new cases
- Garland: 39 new cases
612 remain hospitalized due to the virus, down 24 from Wednesday, while 96 people were on ventilators, also down three from Wednesday.
There have also been 208,923 PCR tests given so far this month, with over 10,000 given Wednesday in the state. Officials also said 27,568 antigen tests have also been given this month.
