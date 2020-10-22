Gov. Parson to call for special session for supplemental budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21.
During the briefing, he said he was calling for a special session to start on Thursday, November 5 for a supplemental budget.
He said the budget bill contains funding for several items, including school nutrition services program, job training grants, emergency solutions grant program for homelessness prevention, domestic violence grant and child support payments.
Since the General Assembly passed the fiscal year 2021 budget in May, the governor said additional federal funding has been made available to the state, including under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
He said the supplemental budget will provide access to this funding, which is intended to appropriate additional resources.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Governor Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”
Missouri cases of COVID-19
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 1,598 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths are reported in the state daily.
A total of 160,869 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 2,641 deaths.
Currently, 2,326,868 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 10.7 percent.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Wednesday morning and included data reported through Tuesday, Oct. 20. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
