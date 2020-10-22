Grandparents praise Newport man performing on NBC’s The Voice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jim Ranger is a native of Newport, and while he currently lives in California, he still has family here in Region 8.
His grandparents, James and Margret Ranger, watched from Jonesboro.
They said Thursday that Jim is one of their 30 grandchildren, and he started singing at a young age with his brother.
According to James, his grandson, Jim, gets his looks from him.
But, that’s not the only thing. James said Jim also got his voice from him.
"Well, he gets it from the Lord and, I know a lot of the other relatives are going to say he got it from their side of the family or mother and dad.
But, he got it from me, and I can prove it," James said. “Because I don’t have it anymore.”
Now, the entire country is getting to see Jim use that gift on Season 19 of The Voice.
As a third-generation pastor, Jim is not just using his gift of singing, Jim is also using his gift of ministry to help others.
“They were quarantined down there for 12 weeks in LA. Of course, he’s a pastor, and the other people began coming to him with their problems and troubles. First thing you know, he’s counseling them, he’s praying with them, he’s encouraging them. They called him Pastor,” James and Margaret said.
And while he’s usually known as Pastor or Jim, his kin also refers to him as Jimbo.
“Jimbo. He used to hate Jimmy, Jimbo, and, of course, some of the local folks for years just called him Bo. He’s a good ole boy,” James and Margaret said.
His grandparents said that any who get to watch him sing or see his personality are in for a treat.
“He’s a gentle giant. He loves the Lord, and he loves people,” Margaret said.
“He is so kind and generous and considerate of people. I believe that his giftedness hasn’t really been opened yet. I believe we are going to see, on The Voice, we’re going to see surprises ourselves that’s going to amaze us as his family,” James added.
They said they are so proud of their Jimbo and can’t wait to see how far he goes.
