Hoxie superintendent reacts to ACHI “Red Zone” report

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - In the Hoxie School District, over 100 new COVID cases, over one percent of the District population, have been reported.
The report details districts that have at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents.
The Hoxie School District is on that list, with 103 new cases.
Hoxie Superintendent Kelly Gillham says that number is concerning, but it can be misleading.
“We know some of those [numbers] are our parents, our grandparents, community members who are involved with our school,” Supt. Gillham said. "[but] what I want our parents and our community to know is that is the active cases in the Hoxie community, not the School District.”
The report details the new positive cases of those who live within the Hoxie School District.
As for the school itself, however, according to Supt. Gillham, there are less than five active cases, and over 40 are in quarantine out of nearly 1,000 students and staff.
“We have been very consistent over the past six weeks," Supt. Gillham said, referring to having "between seven and less than five positive cases of staff and students, and between 30 to 50 students in quarantine.”
Supt. Gillham says even though the school has been consistent with the number of COVID cases, she recognizes that the community’s numbers are increasing. But when it comes to the school, changes to the game plan will not be made.
“We really have taken a lot of measures from the very beginning to keep students from spreading in a large group setting,” Supt. Gillham said.
Some of those measures include assigned seating in the cafeteria and on the school bus. Water fountains have been replaced with fill stations, and masks and social distancing are required on-campus.
Supt. Gillham adds that she has taken some phone calls from concerned parents, to which she has responded by reassuring them they have been following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines to keep their children as safe as possible.
