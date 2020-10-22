Man killed in one-vehicle crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An early-morning crash claimed the life of a Batesville man.
At 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 900-block of State Highway 14 at Newport Road.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 23-year-old Colten Charles Henry F. Vickers was westbound when he lost control of his 2002 Chevy Tahoe on a curve.
The SUV hit two trees before coming to a stop.
Vickers was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
