Motorcyclist killed in collision

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 63-year-old Searcy man died Wednesday when a vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 21 on State Highway 385 south of State Highway 157 in Judsonia.
Jeffery Wade Williams was southbound on his 2009 Kawasaki when a northbound 2005 Chevy driven by Kallie Joan Nicole Hand of Judsonia attempted a left turn into a private drive and pulled into the path of the motorcycle.
Williams was unable to avoid Hand’s vehicle and struck it in the front.
According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, Hand was taken to Unity Health in Searcy with unspecified injuries. Williams was killed.
