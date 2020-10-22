Nonprofit puts $218,000 to good use

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After receiving a $218,000 grant in 2019, Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas, Inc. wanted to make a change for its residents.
The organization works to house homeless people while assisting them with finding jobs, therapy, and other needs. Then they exit the program back on their feet.
The 58-bed shelter houses men, women, and families. Now, their numbers of residents are low due to COVID-19 and the work that’s underway.
With the grant from the Arkansas Community and Economic Development, they’re renovating their bathrooms and adding a sprinkler system.
“This building is so old that if it caught on fire, we would totally, this place would be gone,” executive director Jana Burnett said.
After administration fees, Mission Outreach received $195,000, but it wasn’t enough money to complete the renovations needed.
Mission Outreach had money saved from donors, which added up to be $50,000. However, the city of Paragould only gave $35,000.
With the money, they will have new plumbing, floors, ceilings, and more, along with the new sprinkler system.
Burnett said this will help more people.
“We can’t even quit smiling,” she said. “We went up there a minute ago, and they’re demolishing a lot of stuff. We called it a beautiful mess. I could get teary-eyed. It’s just going to be great.”
Burnett said they are thankful for everyone’s help to start this project.
“I want to thank the individual donors, the mayor, the city council, for always being behind us. We wouldn’t be here without them,” she said.
The project is expected to be completed by April 2021.
To donate to the nonprofit, click here, call 870-236-8080, or send mail to P.O. Box 1122 Paragould, AR 72451.
They currently need toilet paper, paper towels, lunch meat, bread, and plastic sacks.
