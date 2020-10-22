Oct. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Oct. 22. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’ll hardly feel like October in Region 8 today with afternoon highs nearly 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.
Temperatures will surge into the mid-80s today and tomorrow, aided by steady southerly winds.
Showers and storms flare up with our next cold front Friday afternoon, followed by much cooler conditions into the weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A little more than 6 months after a tornado destroyed their factory, a Region 8 manufacturer announced plans to rebuild.
After being called out by the White House Coronavirus Task Force as a COVID-19 “red zone,” one Region 8 county is taking action.
Registering to vote seemed like an easy process for one Region 8 teen earlier this year. Then she went to cast her ballot and found out she could not vote.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
