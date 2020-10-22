Rivercrest/Gosnell football game canceled to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 sidelines the Rivercrest Colts and Gosnell Pirates football teams this week.
The Rivercrest School District posted on Facebook Thursday the junior high and senior high games were canceled.
The Rivercrest athletic director is now looking for another opponent for the Colts to play Friday.
Rivercrest/Gosnell is the 2nd NEA related matchup canceled this week because of the pandemic. Marion had to cancel their 6A East game with Pine Bluff because of an increase in COVID cases in the school district.
