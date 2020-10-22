School district to feed students on weekends

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Northeast Arkansas school district wants to make sure no student goes hungry. Even on the weekends.
Administrators for the Marked Tree School District announced that beginning Friday, Oct. 30, it would send every child home with four meals for their Saturday and Sunday breakfasts and lunches.
The meals will be supplied to all students at no charge.
The administration said the plan is to “make sure every child has access to food on the weekends” during this time.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.