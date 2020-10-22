Setting the scene at Belmont University ahead of the final presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Security is tight on and around Belmont’s campus. The National Guard is also there in case any problems should arise.
By tonight when it’s all over, Tennessee will have hosted a grand total of two presidential debates and both of them will have happened here at Belmont University.
Belmont, here in the heart of Nashville, hosted the 2008 Town Hall debate between then Senators Barack Obama and John McCain.
Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher says the university competed hard for tonight’s debate starting two years ago and Fisher says the debate commission seems to like Nashville as an oasis of blue inside a red state where supporters of both candidates can be found.
“Today is the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people for at least 2 years. We worked hard to get our proposal together," said Fisher. “We were selected by the debate commission a year ago. We expected a repeat of our 2008 with President Obama and Senator McCain. Turns out a lot of things have changed.”
Fisher grew up in Blytheville, received his MBA from the University of Memphis and his doctorate from the University of Arkansas.
In the past 20 years, he’s led this university to incredible growth with the addition of programs in pharmacy, law and now medicine!
