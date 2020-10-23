A-State volleyball falls to Louisiana in first match of Friday doubleheader

Louisiana took an early lead in the second set and would not surrender it, despite multiple ties late in the set. The Red Wolves cut the deficit down to 6-5 on a kill by Davenport before Louisiana’s lead was extended to 10-6. A-State then cut it down to 16-14 on a 4-1 run, forcing the Ragin' Cajuns to call a timeout. After the break in action, the Scarlet and Black continued to claw back, ultimately tying the set up at 19 on a block by Davenport and Stanford. Louisiana called another timeout after A-State tied it up at 22, but then took the set at 25-23 on a 3-1 run to end the frame and take a 2-0 lead in the match.