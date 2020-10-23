A-State volleyball falls to Louisiana in first match of Friday doubleheader

Facing a 2-0 deficit in the match, Arkansas State battled to force a fourth set, but Louisiana held on late to take a 3-1 decision in the first of a three-match series on Friday at Earl K. Long Gym.
A-State (5-4, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference) kept it close throughout, taking the third set and building early momentum in the fourth, but Louisiana (12-3, 6-3) picked up key kills and blocks late to take the lead and win the match.
Madison Brown led the Red Wolves with 15 kills to go along with two blocks and five digs. Kendahl Davenport recorded a career-best day, tallying 14 kills and nine blocks – both career highs. Lauren Musante dished out 40 or more assists for the third straight contest, notching 41 to go with eight digs and two blocks.
Defensively, Tatum Ticknor led with 28 digs while Brianna Hollingshed knocked down five blocks. Josie Stanford added four blocks, helping A-State to eclipse 10.0 total blocks for the eighth time this season – totaling 14.0 on Friday morning.
Kara Barnes posted a match-high 16 kills to lead Louisiana, with Hali Wisnoskie adding 13 and four blocks. Kelsey Bennett and Taylor Gates each tallied 12 kills, while Bennett also notched 14 digs. Avery Breaux handed out 50 assists to accompany 12 digs and Hannah Ramirez led the Ragin' Cajuns with 16 digs.
SET 1 – Louisiana 25-23
A-State took an early 4-1 lead on kills by Brown and held that lead until the Ragin' Cajuns took a 12-11 lead on a kill by Wisnoskie. The Red Wolves then reclaimed the lead and led 18-14 after a Davenport kill. A-State’s largest lead came at 20-15 on a kill by Brown, but Louisiana came back to take the set 25-23 after taking 10 of the last 13 points in the set.
SET 2 – Louisiana 25-23
Louisiana took an early lead in the second set and would not surrender it, despite multiple ties late in the set. The Red Wolves cut the deficit down to 6-5 on a kill by Davenport before Louisiana’s lead was extended to 10-6. A-State then cut it down to 16-14 on a 4-1 run, forcing the Ragin' Cajuns to call a timeout. After the break in action, the Scarlet and Black continued to claw back, ultimately tying the set up at 19 on a block by Davenport and Stanford. Louisiana called another timeout after A-State tied it up at 22, but then took the set at 25-23 on a 3-1 run to end the frame and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
SET 3 – A-State 25-18
A-State opened with a 4-0 lead before the Ragin' Cajuns got on the board. The Red Wolves continued to stretch their lead out to 7-1 before Louisiana called a timeout. After the timeout, A-State’s stellar play continued as it forced the Ragin' Cajuns to call their second timeout of the set leading 11-3. Louisiana then took five of the next six to cut the deficit down to 12-8 and force an A-State timeout.
The Red Wolves continued to lead throughout the set, despite multiple runs by the Ragin' Cajuns. After Louisiana cut it to 21-18, A-State took the last four points to take the set and force a fourth set.
SET 4 – Louisiana 25-17
The Red Wolves continued their momentum, mounting to an early 5-0 lead in the fourth. Louisiana kept battling, however, and took a 12-11 lead on a kill by Tia Jade Smith and stretched that lead out to 16-13 before A-State called a timeout. The Ragin' Cajuns led by as much as nine at 24-15, and after the Red Wolves fought off two match points, ended the match on a kill by Barnes.
A-State returns to the court at 6 p.m. Friday, facing the Ragin' Cajuns in the second half of Friday’s day/night doubleheader. The matches will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and live stats can be viewed at AStateStats.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.