Appreciation lunch held for first responders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of community leaders gathered to hold a first responder’s lunch outside the Craighead County Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit Friday.
The luncheon was in celebration of the first anniversary since the Crisis Unit opened.
Judge Marvin Day and Sheriff Marty Boyd helped with grilling and cooking good food for all to enjoy.
The facility has been serving individuals with mental health crises rather than first responders putting them in jail.
The directors of the Crisis Unit say that they are grateful they get to work alongside first responders and the community.
“We rely on each other, depend on each other, it’s been a great first year, and we look forward to lots and lots of more years,” Kimberly Boyett, Director of the Crisis Stabilization Unit, said.
The Craighead County Regional Crisis Unit has been serving 20 counties in the state.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.