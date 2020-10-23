Blytheville police investigate robbery at Kream Kastle

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who robbed an area restaurant.
According to a media release from CID Commander John Frazier, officers went to the Kream Kastle in the 100-block of North Division Street around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.
The suspect went into the restaurant with a weapon, demanding money, Frazier said.
After getting the money, the suspect left the restaurant on foot.
The victims described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5′5″, wearing a black hoodie style shirt and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
