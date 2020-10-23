Caraway receives large grant for water tower improvements

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a recent $183,275 grant from Delta Regional Authority, the city of Caraway will soon be making some improvements to their water tower.
The grant money will go toward improving the city’s water storage tank, adding a mechanical mixer.
It will also install an overflow pipe and manway to add safety for residents.
Mayor Bo James said this is just one step in improving Caraway’s overall infrastructure.
“We’ve also got the grant for the water well so, between the water well and the water tower, that’s going to get our infrastructure on the top-side, whether refurbished or new,” James said. “So next thing we’ll do is start on the infrastructure in-ground that’s going to the customers.”
The water tower was required to be completely refurbished by 2023.
This grant will allow those improvements to happen ahead of that deadline.
James said they hope to start on those improvements in the next couple of weeks.
They will also be opening bids for the water well project Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The well project will allow the city to produce its own water, after two years without a working well.
The city has received a grant from the East Arkansas Planning & Development District and a loan from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to help with the project.
