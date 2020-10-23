Craighead County fourth in the state in COVID-19 cases, state reports over 1,300 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as state health officials said Arkansas saw another increase in new cases as the weekend gets underway.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state reported 1,337 new total cases and 104,135 total cases Friday.
There are 9,129 active cases in the state, up 399 from Thursday’s numbers, while there were ten additional deaths statewide.
As for new cases, Craighead County was fourth in the state. Pulaski County was first, with 110 new cases, followed by Washington County with 78 and Benton County with 69. Garland County was fifth with 63.
State health officials said 624 people remain hospitalized from the virus, up 12 from Thursday, while 99 people were on ventilators around the state.
Officials have also administered 220,623 PCR tests to detect the virus this month, with 10,740 tests done Thursday.
So far, 93,215 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus across Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.