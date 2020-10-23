First week of early voting coming to an end

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first week of early voting is almost over, and despite the changing temperatures and rain, several placed their vote Friday.
Officials say the wait time ran for about 20-30 minutes and isn’t lasting longer than an hour.
Friday, 1,586 people voted in Jonesboro, and 711 voted in Lake City, bringing the running totals to 9,780 for Craighead County.
Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said as of now, the numbers are passing previous voting years.
“From 2018 absolutely, we almost met our 2018 numbers today. But, in 2016, we had very similar numbers. We had two frantic days and then a few slower days, and then the second week went nuts again,” Clack said. “I think we are a little bit ahead of 2016 because it stayed so consistent the later part of this week.”
She does commend everyone who has come out so far, saying everyone has been patient as they work to get everyone through the lines.
Clack says for common questions and answers, you can visit www.craigheadcounty.org
Go to the residential drop down and select the elections link.
Early voting continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will end Monday, Nov. 2.
