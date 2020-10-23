Five Guys back to serving burgers and fries after tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Guys is one of many businesses opening back up in Jonesboro after a tornado damaged the restaurant on March 28.
They have been open for almost three weeks now.
Manager Chevalia Merriweather said the tornado destroyed everything, except for the freezer and men’s restroom.
Before the tornado hit, they had just closed their dining room, and now they say they are happy to have both the store and inside open for guests.
“There’s no Five Guys besides here and Memphis, besides Memphis and Little Rock. A lot of people like Five Guys and so we are glad to open back up for the community. It’s just a blessing to be open,” Merriweather said.
She says they have been super busy and would love some help.
They are currently hiring.
Another store impacted by the tornado, PetSmart, will open their doors for customers on Oct. 31.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.