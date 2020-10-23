Health department ends COVID-19 updates on Facebook due to comments

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ste. Genevieve Health Department will no longer post COVID-19 updates on it Facebook page.
The health department blames public comments.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Ste. Genevieve Health Department stated that negative, insulting, argumentative and “conspiracy theories” in the comments are getting out of hand and have become hurtful.
The following is part of the statement the health department made, “We are mentally tired and after working countless hours trying to stay on top of all this, we are yelled at, complained about, and spoke to in the most disrespectful of ways. Not to mention after working up Covid-19 cases and making recommendations for 8 months, people seem to think they are the experts and we know nothing.”
Starting Friday, the health department will announce anything COVID-19 related on their website.
