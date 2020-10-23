Hoxie Mustangs, led by father/son coaching duo, see on-field success

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie Mustang football team, led by Head Coach Tom Sears, is getting it done on the offensive side of the football.
The Mustangs, entering Friday’s contest with Manila, are averaging over 50 points a game. Coach Sears and his son, offensive coordinator Cole Sears, attribute to those numbers.
Cole Sears is in his first year as the offensive coordinator in Hoxie, but it’s not his first year as a Mustang. He was once the starting quarterback, playing under his dad in high school.
He signed to play football at Arkansas-Monticello, then signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2019.
But, his playing career was suddenly cut short.
“On the day of cuts there, I got released,” Cole said. “When I came back home, we took a couple of days and I was like ‘Dad, what do I need to as far as my career?’”
The two talked about Cole’s next steps, then an option that the father and son dreamed about for years was presented.
“He was like ‘If it’s something you want to do, I can get you a volunteer on the staff,’” Cole said. “At the time, that’s what I wanted to do, because I did want the chance to be able to coach with him, being able to play for him, and then being able to coach.”
Tom, now in his 22nd year at Hoxie, said Cole coaching with him was something they both had always hoped would happen. After Cole’s first year with the Mustangs, he received a promotion to offensive coordinator.
Cole was given the reigns in play calling duties.
“It’s cool of him, especially for me to be so young, for him to just hand me the ropes and say ‘Hey, if you want to be the offensive coordinator, it’s yours,’” Cole said.
The move has paid off so far. The Mustangs boast an offense that ranks near the top of the state. For Cole and Tom, they hope this story continues for years to come.
“I’m just very, very fortunate and very thankful every day that he’s here,” Tom said. “It’s special, I don’t know how many more years I get, I hope he hangs around here for a while and even takes my place down the road if that’s something he wants to do.”
