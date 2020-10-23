‘Inappropriate’ chats leads to man’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man’s “inappropriate” chats with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl has landed him behind bars.
Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division arrested 29-year-old Kendarrius Kentrell Crawford on Friday on suspicion of computer child pornography and internet stalking of a child, according to documents from the sheriff’s office.
According to a news release from JPD, Crawford began interacting with what he believed was an underage girl between March 20 and Sept. 22 of this year.
During those conversations, police say Crawford admitted several times to knowing the child’s age.
“The interactions quickly turned inappropriate with Crawford requesting the juvenile to meet up several times,” police said.
Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit released Friday that after Crawford continued to message the 14-year-old, he sent seven photographs of his face and upper body to the teen and later sent two sexual explicit photos to the teen.
The conversation later turned graphic, Jonesboro police said.
A $250,000 bond was set for Crawford, who will be arraigned Nov. 24 in circuit court.
