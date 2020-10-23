Man injured in one-vehicle crash dies

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man hospitalized following a Monday crash has died.
Arkansas State Police reported Friday that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 19 on State Highway 25 north of Drasco in Cleburne County.
Jerry Michael Walker, 62, of Floral was northbound when his 2005 Chevrolet van crossed the centerline into the southbound lane of traffic.
The van then struck a ditch and two roadside fences before hitting a tree in a nearby field.
He was taken to UAMS in Little Rock where he later died.
