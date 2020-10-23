Mo. expands group of child care providers eligible for CARES Act funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The state expanded the group of child care providers eligible to apply for funding.
Previously, on October 7, Governor Mike Parson announced he was allocating approximately $10 million for emergency relief grants to Missouri child care facilities impacted by COVID-19.
Providers licensed by the Department of Health and Senior Services, six or fewer child care subsidy providers serviced by the Department of Social Services and other Missouri child care providers with a Department Vendor Number are now eligible.
They can seek reimbursement for costs associated with necessary COVID-19 expenses such as personal protective equipment, additional staffing, overtime and hazard pay, or for loss of revenue associated with business interruption.
According to DHSS, the money will help cover losses during the period of March 1 to December 30, 2020.
Those impacted can submit requests for reimbursements, which must be approved by the Division of Regulation and Licensure within DHSS.
Qualified providers will receive instructions from DHSS on how to apply for the money. Applications must be submitted for reimbursement by November 15.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.