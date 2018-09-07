Much Cooler This Weekend

The 80s are gone! Cooler air moves in tonight, and we’ll spend the majority of the weekend in the 40s and 50s. Besides an occasional glimpse of the sun, skies will stay overcast. A few showers are possible, but most stay dry. We’ll see a brief warm-up Monday before another front brings another round of cool weather. Rain chances rise on Monday and Tuesday and may linger for much of the rest of the week. No warm weather to be seen as highs stay in the 50s and 60s.