NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just weeks after the start of a new school year, several Northeast Arkansas school districts have begun reporting positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.
As of Thursday, Oct. 22, the following districts are reporting at least 5 active cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health or have otherwise communicated COVID cases on their campuses:
- Mountain Home School District: As of Oct. 15, ADH reports 6 active cases with 12 cumulative (faculty/staff) and 35 cumulative student cases. As of Oct. 19, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Piggott School District: Went virtual on Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 18, and returned to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 21. ADH reports 8 active cases, with 9 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 10 cumulative student cases. As of Oct. 5, ADH reports 6 active cases, with 16 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 15 cumulative student cases. As of Oct. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Bay School District: As of Oct. 1, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Buffalo Island School District: Announced Monday, Sept. 21, that the district would transition to virtual until Monday, Sept. 28. School officials said Thursday, Sept. 24, that grades 7-12 will remain virtual, while grades K-6 will be open for onsite instruction. Officials also said Pre-K will remain open. As of Oct. 1, ADH reports 7 active cases, with 14 cumulative faculty/staff/student cases. As of Oct. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Brookland School District: As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 11 active cases with 8 cumulative (faculty/staff) and 40 cumulative student cases.
- Jonesboro Public Schools » : Reported on Sept. 1, that one positive case resulted in eight employees being sent home and quarantined for 14 days. The school, nor the employee’s position was released. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 25 active cases with 33 cumulative (faculty/staff) and 100 cumulative student cases.
- Reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Douglas MacArthur Junior High would pivot to remote learning from Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 23-25, “due to the large number of students currently absent from school due to required quarantines.”
- Nettleton School District: : Reported on Sept. 1, that one positive case resulted in eight employees being sent home and quarantined for 14 days. The school, nor the employee’s position was released. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 28 active cases with 24 cumulative (faculty/staff) and 65 cumulative student cases.
- Nettleton announced Monday, Sept. 28, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, schools will dismiss at 12:00 p.m. every Wednesday for the rest of the first semester. This district says this will allow an enrichment opportunity for students.
- On Monday, Oct. 12, Nettleton announced Fox Meadow School of Creative Media would be closed due to a number of faculty, staff and students under quarantine. The school re-opened on Thursday, Oct. 22.
- Valley View School District: As of Sept. 21, ADH reports 6 active cases, 26 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 5 active cases with 5 cumulative (faculty/staff) and 39 cumulative student cases.
- Marion School District: As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 25 active cases with 15 cumulative (faculty/staff) and 46 cumulative student cases.
- West Memphis School District: As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 9 active cases, with 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 51 cumulative student cases.
- Cross County School District: As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 5 active cases, with 11 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 8 cumulative student cases.
- Wynne School District: On Oct. 1, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Mammoth Spring School District: As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 7 active cases, with 29 cumulative (faculty/staff/students).
- Greene County Tech School District: On Oct. 22, ADH reports 8 active cases, 26 cumulative (faculty/staff), 43 cumulative student cases.
- Greene County Tech announced its schedule for “Make Up Mondays.” Students will be able to go to school to complete assignments or stay at home to complete virtual work. This will affect K-12 only. Preschool will attend a normal day.
- Paragould School District: As of Sept. 21, ADH reports 10 active cases, 21 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases. On Oct. 22, ADH reports 7 active cases, 6 cumulative (faculty/staff), 30 cumulative student cases.
- Batesville School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 9 active cases, with 27 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 33 cumulative student cases. On Sept. 28, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Cedar Ridge School District »: As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, an elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the district reported five individuals on the elementary school campus tested positive and “several high school faculty have been identified as probable close contacts with COVID-positive individual(s)”. Both schools have switched to virtual learning. As of Oct. 8, ADH reports 8 active cases, with 7 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 20 cumulative student cases. On Oct. 12, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Southside School District: Reported their first positive COVID case on Monday, Sept. 14. As of Oct. 22, ADH reported 6 active cases with 6 cumulative cases (faculty/staff), 24 cumulative student cases.
- Melbourne School District: As of Oct. 19, ADH reports 5 active cases, with 12 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). On Oct. 22, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Jackson County School District »: As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, Tuckerman High School is pivoting to Blended Learning starting Sept. 10 and continuing through Sept. 18. The Tuckerman High School will be closed to students at this time, with plans to return onsite on Sept. 21. Tuckerman Elementary School, Tuckerman Preschool, Swifton Middle School, and Swifton Preschool will remain open and school will continue as usual with onsite instruction, officials said. School officials noted that while they had a low percentage of students at the High School who tested positive, they were involved in large group activities that required several students to quarantine for the next 14 days. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 7 active cases, with 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 24 cumulative student cases.
- Newport School District: School officials announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, that virtual learning for the sixth grade will continue through at least Monday, Oct. 12. As of Oct. 19, ADH reports 6 active cases, 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 23 cumulative student cases. On Oct. 22, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Hoxie School District »: As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, Hoxie School District currently has five positive COVID-19 cases in their schools, four in high school and one in elementary. Superintendent Kelly Gilliam says the school was deeply sanitized. School officials announced Sept. 16 that they will be using a Blended Learning Day Sept. 18 on campus. As of Oct. 15, ADH reports 7 active cases with 17 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 5 active cases, with 19 cumulative (faculty/staff/students)
- Lawrence County School District »: Walnut Ridge High School, as of Wednesday, Sept. 9, has had confirmed cases of COVID-19. The senior high football game against East Poinsett County scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, was canceled after two players tested positive. The superintendent said Wednesday 14 students were in quarantine as a precaution. As of Oct. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Sloan Hendrix School District » reported their first positive COVID case on Monday, Sept. 14. As of Oct. 22, ADH reported 10 active cases with 10 cumulative cases (faculty/staff), 17 cumulative student cases.
- Armorel School District » : Administrators announced Monday, Sept. 21, an elementary school staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. District leaders stated they would contact the parents of students who had possibly been exposed.
- Armorel School District » : Armorel School District will be on Virtual Learning beginning October 8, 2020. Students will return to campus on Monday, October 19, 2020.
- Blytheville School District » : On Sept. 18, administrators announced two Kindergarten classes would be quarantined after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Individuals were in probable close contact with the student have been notified.
- Blytheville School District » : On Oct. 17, administrators announced that ALL students, K-12, would go virtual until Oct. 30.
- Gosnell School District: As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 12 active cases, with 9 cumulative faculty/staff and 22 cumulative student cases.
- Gosnell School District » : As of Oct. 17, Gosnell School District Superintendent Bonard Mace announced all Kindergarten classrooms will transition to at-home virtual classes through Nov. 1. All other classrooms and grade levels will continue with regular Face to Face instruction.
- Manila School District » : Switched to virtual learning on Sept. 14 after 99 staff and students were quarantined. As of Sept. 21, ADH reports 9 active cases, 15 cumulative faculty/staff/student cases. On Sept. 24, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 9 active cases, with 11 cumulative faculty/staff and 24 cumulative student cases.
- Osceola School District: On Sept. 28, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 7 active cases, with 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 18 cumulative student cases.
- Harrisburg School District » : Four students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four teachers were in “probable close contact" and are in quarantine. As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 56 students are quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus. As of Oct. 5, ADH reports 9 active cases, 5 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 20 cumulative student cases. As of Oct. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Marked Tree School District >> Due to a “slight increase” in positive cases, the Marked Tree School District announced it would continue virtual learning until Monday, Oct. 19. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 8 active cases, with 5 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 23 cumulative student cases.
- Trumann School District » : On Sept. 8, one Trumann High School student and two Trumann Middle School students tested positive for COVID-19. As of Oct. 5, ADH reports 5 active cases. As of Oct. 12, ADH reports 5 active cases, with 5 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 15 cumulative student cases. As of Oct. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Tyronza School District » : On Thursday, Oct. 22 the Tyronza School District announced to pivot to virtual learning for PreK in Tyronza and only 3rd-6th grades beginning Oct. 23rd-Nov. 5th. Tyronza Elementary students will return on Friday, November 6th.
- Pocahontas School District » : On Oct. 1, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases. School officials also reported that MD Williams Intermediate School will be pivoting to Virtual Learning starting Sept. 18 as a precaution due to recent developments involving teachers and staff members with COVID-19 and the possibility of student contacts at the school. MD Williams Intermediate School returned to in-person instruction on Sept. 21. School officials said on Twitter Oct. 21 that due to a high number of faculty and staff member absences and a shortage of substitute teachers, Pocahontas Junior High School will pivot to 100% virtual learning starting Oct. 22. Officials also said there will be no students on campus Thursday, Oct. 22 at PJHS. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 11 active cases, with 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 22 cumulative student cases.
- Cave City School District: As of Oct. 8, ADH reports 6 active cases, with 5 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 16 cumulative student cases. As of Oct. 19, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Highland School District: As of Oct. 15, ADH reports 5 active cases, with 11 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). As of Oct. 19, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Mountain View School District: As of Oct. 5, ADH reports 6 active cases, 5 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 23 cumulative student cases. As of Oct. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Forrest City School District: As of Sept. 24, ADH reports 6 active cases, with 8 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 27 cumulative student cases. On Sept. 28, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases. The Forrest City School District will go virtual, beginning Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9. Classes will take place online as the district works to help those currently in quarantine an opportunity to return. Parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Oct. 5 at ABC Pre-School, Central Elementary School, and Stewart Elementary School will go on as planned. The district will also provide virtual lunches for students. On Oct. 11, school officials announced on their Facebook page that classes will resume Monday, Oct. 12 and the school will begin approved homecoming activities. Also, students who were utilizing traditional learning environment courses on campus will not be penalized for utilizing virtual instruction Monday. As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 9 active cases, with 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 38 cumulative student cases.
- Harding Academy: As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 5 active cases, 9 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 34 cumulative student cases.
- Searcy School District: As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 6 active cases, 7 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 30 cumulative student cases.
Region 8 News will endeavor to update this list as data and information become available.
To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Department of Health provides a report each Monday and Thursday on educational institutions in the state with five or more cases reported.
The ADH report not only includes public school districts but also colleges and universities around the state.
