District tournament champions were crowned Thursday evening.
Brookland handed Valley View their first loss of the season. The Lady Bearcats beat the Lady Blazers in a five set thriller to win the 4A Northeast Tournament title. (25-18 VV, 25-23 B, 25-23 B, 25-23 V, 17-15 B). Brookland improves to 18-3 on the season while Valley View falls to 21-1. The Lady Bearcats will have the #1 seed in next week’s 4A State Tournament.
Hoxie captured the 3A Northeast title with a 4 set victory over Piggott. The Lady Mustangs improved to 16-0 on the season. They’re aiming for their first state finals appearance since
Crowley’s Ridge Academy is your 2A Northeast tournament champs. The Lady Falcons beat Cedar Ridge in straight sets. Royce McMillon’s crew will look for their 3rd straight trip to the state finals.
State volleyball tournaments begin on Tuesday. They will be held at
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/22/20)
Brookland 3, Valley View 2 (4A Northeast Championship)
Southside 3, Pottsville 0 (Lady Southerners 16-2 this season)
Hoxie 3, Piggott 1 (3A Northeast Championship)
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Cedar Ridge 0 (2A Northeast Championship)
Westside 3, Wynne 0 (Lady Warriors #3 seed in 4A Northeast)
Walnut Ridge 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0 (Lady Bobcats #3 seed in 3A Northeast)
