NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/22/20)

Brookland handed Valley View their first loss of the season. The Lady Bearcats beat the Lady Blazers in a five set thriller to win the 4A Northeast Tournament title. (25-18 VV, 25-23 B, 25-23 B, 25-23 V, 17-15 B). Brookland improves to 18-3 on the season while Valley View falls to 21-1. The Lady Bearcats will have the #1 seed in next week’s 4A State Tournament.