Oct. 23: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Temperatures are set to fall as rain chances increase today with the passage of a cold front.
Scattered thunderstorms may produce a quarter to half-inch of rainfall.
A few showers may linger into Football Friday Night, as well.
Cloudy, gray skies linger through the weekend behind the front, holding temperatures a little cooler than average.
News Headlines
Last night President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden met for a final debate. We’ll have a live recap at the top of the hour.
With the ADH reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases within his district’s boundaries, one school superintendent says the numbers could be misleading.
Dumping is putting a burden on one Region 8 animal shelter, now they’re working with police to find those who leave unwanted pets on their doorstep.
