Poplar Bluff police: 3 people accused of shoplifting within 800 ft. of police department

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested for alleged shoplifting.
Paige Duncan, Andrew Brittingham and Brandon Brittingham were arrested on Wednesday, October 21.
According to police, at around 1:36 p.m. they responded to Walmart in reference to a group of shoplifters fleeing from lost prevention employees.
They say the group “failed to take into account that the police department is located within 800 feet of the parking lot of Walmart.”
The three were taken to the Butler County Justice Center awaiting formal charges.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.