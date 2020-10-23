Protesters charged for inciting riot during Attorney General William Barr’s visit to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local demonstrators are facing multiple charges after officers said they ignited a riot during Attorney General William Barr’s visit to Memphis.
Edward Dempster has been charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a traffic officer, obstructing a highway or passageway, and inciting a riot.
MPD said Dempster was obstructing a street by standing in the roadway. An officer said he told Dempster several times to exit the roadway and stop blocking traffic.
A police report said Dempster yelled at the officer and caused an unnecessary disturbance. Officers said Dempster got back on the roadway and physically bumped a vehicle that was exiting the parking lot. Before that, he obstructed traffic and made vehicles drive around him, according to MPD.
Shortly after, officers arrested Dempster. Police said Dempster began inciting a crowd around the officer while he was placed under arrest. Reports said the crowd told the officers “to get their f****** hands off of him.”
Reports said the crowd began following the officers to the police car and continued shouting expletives at them.
Police added that Dempster has caused several disturbances in the past with MPD by inciting riots.
Police said the second protester, Quevonna Davis, was yelling obscene words toward officers and blocked exits of the motorcade and MPD officers.
Officers said they asked Davis to move and stop the disturbance, but Davis didn’t obey orders.
Reports said Davis pushed an officer toward the motorcade that was exiting the premises of the Ridgeway Station. The officer said he thought he was being pushed in front of a motorcade.
Davis was arrested on the scene and charged with disorderly conduct, obedience to police officers, and inciting a riot.
