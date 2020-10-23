St. Bernards responds to nationwide struggle to maintain PPE

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the past few months, nationwide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortages have put a strain on some hospitals.
Officials with St. Bernards said doctors and staff should have enough PPE to best treat patients with COVID-19 concerns.
Senior Vice President for Regional Services Darren Caldwell said that any hospital around Region 8 concerned over the PPE supply was fixed quickly.
“We feel like all of the most pertinent PPE is available,” Caldwell said. “We all also understand that if there’s an additional need that the hospitals will be able to take care of those in a short time span.”
Caldwell didn’t give specific numbers, but he added that while others may have a few weeks' worth of supplies, St. Bernards has years worth of some equipment.
As it relates to COVID-19 tests, Caldwell said testing reagents have been difficult to receive, but he says that has been a national problem.
