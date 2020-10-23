Store clerk accused of stealing lottery tickets

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A 33-year-old Trumann woman may need to look for a new job after police say she was caught on camera stealing lottery tickets from the store where she worked.
Poinsett County District Court Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause Friday, Oct. 23, to charge Ashley Cox with lottery fraud and theft of $1,000 or less from a building.
According to the initial incident report, on Oct. 8 and 9 Cox stole cash and lottery tickets while on duty at the Flash Market #23, 1728 Hwy. 69.
Officer Ryan Price stated that video provided by the store’s managers show Cox take cash from the register then put it in her pocket.
“It is also clearly visible that Cox takes lottery tickets from the spool and does not pay for them,” he stated. “In some instances, [she] scratches them off in clear view of the camera.”
After finding probable cause to charge her, Hunter released Cox on an OR (own recognizance) bond with a next court date of Nov. 24.
