Jonesboro parks under renovation, providing opportunity for skaters, families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two parks are under renovation in Jonesboro to better serve the community.
According to Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales, Allen Park will be expanding their skate park to bring in more skaters.
They plan on increasing the space of the skate park by 7,500 feet and adding flat surfaces to accommodate beginner skaters.
At the City, Water, & Light Park, a loop trail will be added to allow parents to exercise while their children are playing in the park.
Kapales says that he wants everyone of all ages to enjoy the parks.
“We hope you understand that we care about the community,” said Kapales. “We care about your activity. We want to make sure that the parks are first-class. We hope that you all enjoy the parks and that you’ll help take care of them like we do.”
The City Water & Light park will start renovation in about a month.
Kapales says that patrons should also practice social distancing, handwashing, sanitizing and mask-wearing.
